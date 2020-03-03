Mixed results for young boxers at London finals

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

There were mixed results for local boxers at both the London junior and cadet finals at the Roundhouse in Dagenham on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the 63kg junior competition, Finchley's Ibrahim Nadir beat Madalin Potop from Limehouse BC on a split 4-1 decision.

Meanwhile, Finchley's Khurram Ali Shan lost in the 38kg cadet tournament on a unanimous decision to Tony O'Donnell of Powerday Hooks.

White Hart Lane BC had three fighters reach the London finals including Marius Feher, who lost in a junior 80kg bout on a split decision to Powerday Hooks' Damar Thomas.

In the cadet 48kg final, Eddie McDonagh lost to West Ham's Charlie Smith on points.

But there was a good win for Jamie Hall who won in the second round against Oscar Spencer-Gittens of Dale Youth and now goes through to the national quarter-final.