Mixed results for young boxers at London finals

PUBLISHED: 11:02 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 03 March 2020

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

There were mixed results for local boxers at both the London junior and cadet finals at the Roundhouse in Dagenham on Saturday.

In the 63kg junior competition, Finchley's Ibrahim Nadir beat Madalin Potop from Limehouse BC on a split 4-1 decision.

Meanwhile, Finchley's Khurram Ali Shan lost in the 38kg cadet tournament on a unanimous decision to Tony O'Donnell of Powerday Hooks.

White Hart Lane BC had three fighters reach the London finals including Marius Feher, who lost in a junior 80kg bout on a split decision to Powerday Hooks' Damar Thomas.

In the cadet 48kg final, Eddie McDonagh lost to West Ham's Charlie Smith on points.

But there was a good win for Jamie Hall who won in the second round against Oscar Spencer-Gittens of Dale Youth and now goes through to the national quarter-final.

