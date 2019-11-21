Hampstead & Westminster's men have mixed fortunes, as women slip to Surbiton loss

Hampstead & Westminster's men had mixed fortunes in their Premier Division double-header at the weekend.

The defending champions visited leaders Surbiton on Saturday, but fell to an 8-4 defeat.

Alan Forsyth put the hosts ahead in 30 seconds, but Rupert Shipperley replied from a tight angle in a fast-paced first quarter.

Surbiton regained the lead, but Matt Guise-Brown struck with a powerful flick from a corner and added his second after the home side had moved 4-2 up.

A fifth Surbiton goal was answered by Hampstead captain Chris Cargo to make it 5-4 heading into the final quarter, but as the visitors pushed, they were left open at the back and conceded again with four minutes left.

And after removing their keeper, Hampstead saw Surbiton strike twice more to complete their haul.

East Grinstead visited a muddy Paddington Rec on Sunday, where Hampstead bounced back with a 3-0 victory to maintain their top-four hopes.

Guise-Brown opened the scoring with a well-executed penalty corner on 24 minutes to take his tally to the season to 12 and Cargo doubled the lead from close range in front of a big home crowd.

Lekan Ogunlana made a couple of outstanding saves in the second half to deny East Grinstead a reply, with Hampstead adding a late third when excellent passing created space for Johnny Gooch to find Shipperley to deflect home.

Hampstead host Holcombe this Sunday, (2pm) when the two clubs also meet in a women's fixture.

And Hampstead's women will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to their Surbiton rivals, who moved eight points clear of them at the top of the table last weekend.

The hosts took the lead on nine minutes as Erica Sanders deflected past Rochelle Gianfrancesco, but Hampstead - the league's top scorers - piled on the pressure before half time.

Sarah Robertson, Lily Owsley and Lauren Turner threatened throughout, but Hampstead could not find a way past Sabbie Heesh and Giselle Ansley and Sanders put Surbiton 3-0 up by the 50-minute mark.

Owsley finally hit back from a penalty corner moments later, but Hampstead saw seven other corners go to waste.

They remain five points clear of third-placed East Grinstead and host Holcombe at 12pm on Sunday.