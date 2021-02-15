Australia's Mitchell Marsh joins Middlesex for 2021 Vitality Blast campaign

Published: 2:47 PM February 15, 2021

Australia's Mitchell Marsh strikes the ball during the first Royal London ODI match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. - Credit: PA

Middlesex Cricket has announced that Australian international all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be joining the club for this season’s Vitality Blast campaign.

Marsh was initially scheduled to join Middlesex for the 2020 season, however the move was cancelled last year as a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club has maintained frequent contact with Marsh over the winter and is delighted that he has accepted Middlesex’s offer to re-join the club for the 2021 season.

Born in Attadale in Perth, Marsh, 29, will arrive at Lord’s ahead of the start of the Vitality Blast campaign in early June, and joins young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman at Middlesex as the club’s second overseas T20 signing for the 2021 campaign.

Marsh will be available for the entire group stage of the competition - with the provision to extend his stay with Middlesex should the club secure qualification to the knockout stages.

You may also want to watch:

He brings a wealth of experience to the Middlesex line-up, from the world's biggest T20 tournaments, having previously represented Deccan Chargers, the Pune Warriors and the Rising Pune Supergiants at the IPL and Perth Scorchers in the KFC Big Bash and the Champions League.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during the first Royal London ODI match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. - Credit: PA

Over the winter Marsh helped steer Perth Scorchers to the BBL Final, with him averaging almost 40 with the bat over the campaign, to finish the tournament with the Scorchers’ highest batting average.

Speaking of the signing of fellow Australian Mitchell Marsh, Middlesex’s Head Coach Stuart Law said: “It will be great to have a player like Mitch in our squad for the T20 Blast this year.

“On field, he provides experience, power an aggression, while off the field, will be great in a team environment and will add to the change in the dressing room we are after.

“We look forward to welcoming Mitch later in the year.”

Marsh said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Middlesex again, a club with such rich history. I can’t wait to get over and join my team-mates and hopefully win some silverware for the club.”