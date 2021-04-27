Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

North Middlesex youngsters Hollman and Harris continue to shine

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:00 PM April 27, 2021   
Middlesex's Luke Hollman during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Lord's Cri

Middlesex's Luke Hollman during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Picture date: Thursday April 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

North Middlesex youngsters continue to shine on the county stage as Luke Hollman made his first-class debut and took a wicket in Middlesex’s win over Surrey while Max Harris has bagged a professional contract. 

Hollman, 20, leg-spinning all-rounder impressed last season for both North Middlesex and Middlesex during their T20 campaign. 

Fellow youngster, Max Harris, has been awarded a rookie professional contract until the end of the 2021 season this week. 

Harris, a 19-year-old right-arm paceman, is another product of the Middlesex Academy and County Age Group pathway and is now one of four current young Middlesex cricketers to have come from North Middlesex Cricket Club, following Ethan Bamber, Luke Hollman and Joe Cracknell into the club’s professional ranks. 

Harris made his Second Eleven debut for the Club in June 2019, against Somerset, and is currently studying at Loughborough University.  

You may also want to watch:

His rookie contract will allow him the time to continue his studies whilst also representing Middlesex Cricket. 

Speaking of Harris being awarded his first professional contract, Middlesex Head Coach, Stuart Law, said: “We see an exciting young player in Max, and the way he goes about his cricket is something we like. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Primrose Hill closure 'not working': Residents despair at late-night noise
  2. 2 Parliament Hill School pupils plant 'feminist orchard' in climate project
  3. 3 Camden's Daniel Kaluuya scoops Oscar for best supporting actor
  1. 4 Hampstead secretary wrote debut novel in Waterstones during lunch hour
  2. 5 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe given new 'inhumane' prison sentence
  3. 6 Ham&High relaunch: What our local newspaper means to readers
  4. 7 From California to Belsize Park for new rabbi
  5. 8 London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates
  6. 9 Camden approves Highgate healthy school street for Brookfield Primary
  7. 10 What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village

“He can bowl with good pace and can hit the ball a long way. With a bit of fine tuning, I’m sure we can help him become a good all round cricketer. 

“I look forward to working with Max during the year ahead.” 

Max Harris of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Par

Max Harris of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019 - Credit: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Harris himself said: “I feel very privileged to receive a professional contract. 

“It’s a big relief after a lot of hard work and huge amounts of support from all my coaches and family. 

“I’m very excited to keep developing my game and hopefully put in match winning performances for the club whenever I get the chance.” 

Cricket
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ivery, West Hampstead

Planning and Development | Special Report

Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding

Charles Thomson

person
Finchley Road Tube station

Gun crime

Armed police search Tube at Finchley Road and find 'imitation' gun

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Grasmere Road neighbours in the spot of the former burger van

Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The team from left: Eleanor McLoughlin; Michael Spurgeon; John Rynne; James Gavin

'The good times are back': Brendan the Navigator pub opens in Highgate

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus