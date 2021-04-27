North Middlesex youngsters Hollman and Harris continue to shine

Published: 6:00 PM April 27, 2021

North Middlesex youngsters continue to shine on the county stage as Luke Hollman made his first-class debut and took a wicket in Middlesex’s win over Surrey while Max Harris has bagged a professional contract.

Hollman, 20, leg-spinning all-rounder impressed last season for both North Middlesex and Middlesex during their T20 campaign.

Fellow youngster, Max Harris, has been awarded a rookie professional contract until the end of the 2021 season this week.

Harris, a 19-year-old right-arm paceman, is another product of the Middlesex Academy and County Age Group pathway and is now one of four current young Middlesex cricketers to have come from North Middlesex Cricket Club, following Ethan Bamber, Luke Hollman and Joe Cracknell into the club’s professional ranks.

Harris made his Second Eleven debut for the Club in June 2019, against Somerset, and is currently studying at Loughborough University.

His rookie contract will allow him the time to continue his studies whilst also representing Middlesex Cricket.

Speaking of Harris being awarded his first professional contract, Middlesex Head Coach, Stuart Law, said: “We see an exciting young player in Max, and the way he goes about his cricket is something we like.

“He can bowl with good pace and can hit the ball a long way. With a bit of fine tuning, I’m sure we can help him become a good all round cricketer.

“I look forward to working with Max during the year ahead.”

Harris himself said: “I feel very privileged to receive a professional contract.

“It’s a big relief after a lot of hard work and huge amounts of support from all my coaches and family.

“I’m very excited to keep developing my game and hopefully put in match winning performances for the club whenever I get the chance.”