Middlesex's Vitality Blast clash abandoned

Published: 7:50 AM June 29, 2021

Hampshire Hawks' hopes of a happy homecoming was ruined by rain after Monday's Vitality Blast clash with Middlesex was washed out without a ball being bowled at the Ageas Bowl.



A torrential downpour over Southampton two hours before play was due to begin left the outfield covered in puddles.





Although the ground staff did mop up most of the excess water, play was abandoned when the heavens opened again five minutes before a pitch inspection was due to take place.



It was the third time in four matches Hampshire have received a no-result point due to rain and it keeps them rooted to the foot of the South Group table.



The Hawks, who have played their first seven matches away due to their home ground being used for international purposes, desperately needed a win to keep alive their flickering hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of the competition.



It was a similar story of frustration for Middlesex, who sit one spot above the hosts, but have played a game more having lost seven of their opening nine fixtures.



Both sides return to action later this week with Hampshire hosting Surrey on Wednesday and Middlesex taking on Sussex at Lord's on Thursd