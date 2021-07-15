Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Murtagh leads the way in Middlesex victory over Leicestershire

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:45 AM July 15, 2021   
Middlesex's Tim Murtagh during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radle

Middlesex's Tim Murtagh during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. - Credit: PA

Acting captain Tim Murtagh led the charge for wickets as Middlesex claimed just a second LV= Insurance County Championship win of the season against Leicestershire at Merchant Taylors’ School.

The old warhorse took four for 36 before limping  away from the action just prior to the 121-run win being secured, Leicestershire coming up well short in their pursuit of 293  despite 52 from British-born Australian Josh Inglis.

James Harris weighed in with three for 50 in the success, this after Stephen Eskinazi made 66 in the hosts’ second innings of 196, Callum Parkinson taking 4-35.

Both sides will play in Division Three when the Championship resumes on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Middlesex’s second innings folded quickly on the final morning thanks to three wickets in as many overs for Parkinson.

You may also want to watch:

Nathan Sowter spooned the third ball of the day into the hands of mid-on before the slow left-armer struck twice in three balls to remove Ethan Bamber and Murtagh.

Leicestershire’s chase got off to the worst possible start when Murtagh bowled Sam Evans for nought, but Marcus Harris, who’d made 185 against the hosts during a successful run chase in the reverse fixture in May, hit  five boundaries to send the visitors into lunch 63-1.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  2. 2 Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights
  3. 3 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
  1. 4 Heathside Trial: Former Hampstead headteacher hit with £380,000 legal bill
  2. 5 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
  3. 6 'Highgate Primary's got your back': Pupils' letters for England players
  4. 7 Camden recovers from flash floods which saw 'loose avocados flying'
  5. 8 Two arrested after police officer attacked in Camden Town Station
  6. 9 School's Peaky Blinders dance troupe crowned national champions
  7. 10 Dog owners warned to keep pets under control near Heath's swans

Middlesex though wrestled back control after the resumption. Harris got one to lift from a length, take the shoulder of Lewis Hill’s bat and balloon to Josh De Caires at gully, while Sowter got the prize wicket of Harris for 46 with a peach of a leg-spinner which bowled him through the gate.

Skipper Colin Ackerman also didn’t last long, Murtagh finding the edge of the Foxes’ skipper’s bat  to give Robbie White a simple catch.

Dangers still lurked in the shape of Inglis and in-form wicketkeeper/batsman Harry Swindells. but the latter drove loosely at Bamber and was snaffled by Joe Cracknell at first slip.

Inglis though, dropped by Sam Robson at slip on 33, fought hard to reach a first Championship 50 in 79 balls with his seventh four, but Murtagh returned to end his resistance with an out-swinger edged to a diving White, and Parkinson followed next ball bowled by an in-swinger which plucked out middle stump.

Ed Barnes prevented the hat-trick and Murtagh limped off soon afterwards with what appeared to be a calf problem,  but Harris picked up the baton as Middlesex mopped up the tail.

Cricket
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteach

Education News | Special Report

Heathside trial: Headteacher deceived parents, judge finds

Charles Thomson

person
The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues, but cases in north London continue to rise again

Coronavirus

Covid-19 third wave in north London: Vaccines, cases and hospital impact

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Melissa Remus, former headteacher of Heathside School in Hampstead

Education News | Special Report

Heathside trial: High school was 'shambolic', ex-staff tell judge

Charles Thomson

person
Predictions are in for the final of Euro 2020

Euro 2020 | Opinion

Euro 2020 final: The news team's predictions for England v Italy

Archant reporters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus