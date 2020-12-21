Middlesex agree new deals with Bamber, Hollman and Helm

Published: 12:00 PM December 21, 2020

Middlesex cricket have announced three further player contract extensions, with Tom Helm, Ethan Bamber and Luke Hollman all signing new deals.

Youngsters Bamber and Hollman both played for North Middlesex last season and impressed so much that they got their chances to show their worth on county duty.

Right-arm medium-fast seamer Bamber, 21, has signed an agreement that will see him remain at Middlesex until at least the end of the 2022 season.

He made his First-Class debut for Middlesex in the second half of the 2018 season, bursting on to the scene with 28 wickets in just six Championship matches.

He has since made a further eight First-Class appearances for the club, picking up 48 wickets in total.

On Bamber’s extension, head coach Stuart Law said: “Ethan has had a great start to his first-class career, and we look forward to watching him progress this further now he’s extended his contract.

“A real workhorse in the bowling attack with the ability to bowl long spells, he is going to be a key member of the squad in the future.

“With his willingness to improve all aspects of his game his skills can only get better and I can’t wait to watch him progress in the future.”

All-rounder Hollman, 20, was one of the shining lights of this summer’s truncated pandemic hit season, making a huge impact in Middlesex’s Vitality Blast campaign.

The right-hander played in seven of the club’s T20 matches, finishing as the fourth highest run-scorer and fourth highest wicker-taker, deservedly earning him this year’s award for Middlesex’s emerging player of the year.

Hollman has extended his contract with Middlesex until at least the end of the 2023 season.

“Luke has had a great start to his first team career, playing some great cricket in the Blast last season and it was a pleasure to be able to offer him a contract for the coming seasons.

“Still very young and with plenty to learn about being a professional, I’m sure that he will embrace all of this to become the best he can be.

“I can’t wait to see his progression from the junior ranks into the senior professional game”

Right-arm quick Helm, 26, made his List-A and First-Class debuts for Middlesex in 2013 and his T20 debut in 2016, and this latest extension will see him remain at Lord’s until at least the end of the 2023 season.