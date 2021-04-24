Middlesex seamers send Surrey packing to set up 10-wicket win

Published: 1:40 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM April 24, 2021

The Middlesex seamers sparked a dizzying Surrey collapse as they wrapped up an emphatic 10-wicket win over their London rivals before lunch on day three at Lord’s.

Ethan Bamber had England opener Rory Burns caught behind from the first ball of the day and the domino effect which followed saw the visitors lose their last seven wickets for 25 runs in just over an hour.

Bamber finished with three for 30 and veteran Tim Murtagh two for 30, while Toby Roland Jones mercilessly cleaned up the tail to claim four for 29.

The combination of superb seam bowling and flaky batting left Middlesex just 17 to win, Max Holden and Sam Robson knocking them off without loss off just 15 deliveries.

Surrey had begun just nine runs behind the hosts with seven wickets standing, much of their hopes pinned on skipper Burns, unbeaten overnight on 54.

You may also want to watch:

However, in the most dramatic of starts Bamber caught him off guard before he’d got his feet moving and the outside edge carried to wicketkeeper John Simpson.

His demise brought Jamie Smith to the crease and he should have been sent packing in the next over from Murtagh, but Robson spilt the sharp chance at second slip.

Robson would atone quickly, snapping up the next chance offered by Ben Foakes after he fenced at a wide one from Murtagh.

A welcome boundary from Smith meant Middlesex would have to bat again, but he failed to make the most of his earlier reprieve, Bamber trapping him plumb in front later in the same over.

The visitors were now in disarray and continued to contribute to their own downfall with Roland-Jones the next home bowler to profit.

The former England seamer had just replaced Bamber at the Pavilion End when Jordan Clark played across a straight one and saw his middle stump unceremoniously uprooted.

Murtagh continued the procession by trapping Rikki Clarke lbw and Surrey were down to their last pair when Roland-Jones splayed the stumps for a second time, Reece Topley the man to go.

The end would come in the same over as Roland-Jones, tail up, pinned last man Amar Virdi lbw.

Middlesex captain Peter Handscomb said: "We spoke this morning about how we wanted to bowl and that has got to be our blueprint for the rest of the year.

"We put them under a lot of pressure and gave them no chances to score runs. For the bowlers to come out and do that I couldn’t be prouder of them.

"The experience of Murtagh and Roland-Jones led the way in the first innings and today for Ethan Bamber to come out the way he did and get the key wicket of Burns with the first ball just set the tone."