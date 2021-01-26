Middlesex star James Harris elected as new chairman of the association

Published: 8:00 AM January 26, 2021

Middlesex's James Harris during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. - Credit: PA

Middlesex’s James Harris has been elected by the PCA Players’ Committee as the new chair of the association, replacing Daryl Mitchell who will step down at the annual general meeting on February.

Harris assumes the role following an independent election process, where each of the 18 first-class counties and the England Women’s squad voted.

He is the 15th PCA chair and the first to come from Middlesex.

Mitchell who has completed his four years in the role after replacing Mark Wallace in 2017. Each chair may complete a maximum of two two-year terms.

Harris, 30, has been with Middlesex since 2013, when he moved to Lord’s from his native Glamorgan, the county where he began his professional career in 2007.

The Welshman has had loan spells both back at Glamorgan in 2014 and with Kent in 2017.

With 270 professional appearances, an impressive 630 wickets and 4,443 runs, he brings considerable experience and understanding of player issues to the role.

Harris has a good working knowledge of the PCA, having been Middlesex’s Players’ Committee representative since 2017. In the last 12 months he has served as vice chair alongside England Women skipper Heather Knight.

Harris, said: “It’s a great honour to become the 15th chair of the PCA and I am both humbled and grateful for the support I have received from the Players’ Committee. Daryl Mitchell has done a fantastic job and I’d like to thank him on behalf of the players for everything that he has achieved as PCA chair.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the role, tackling the current challenges the game is facing, while ensuring that the PCA remains a leading player association for the benefit of all our members, past and present.”

PCA non-executive chairman Julian Metherell said: “I am delighted that our members have elected James to succeed Daryl as chair of the PCA. James has a deep knowledge of the game which led to his appointment to the PCA board as vice chair last year.

“I would also like to record my thanks to Daryl for his outstanding leadership of the PCA."

PCA chief executive Rob Lynch said: "James’s CV speaks for itself, both in terms of his on-field experience and the work he has put in off the pitch to help the game thrive. He is widely respected amongst his colleagues and is very aware from his time as our vice chair of the strategic objectives, goals and vision we have set out for the future in the PCA."