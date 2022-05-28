Hollman helps Middlesex hold off Hampshire in Vitality Blast

Luke Hollman and Toby Roland-Jones bowled Middlesex to two wins from two in the Vitality Blast with a 10-run victory over Hampshire.

Leg spinner Hollman claimed three for 34 - including two in an over - while fast bowler Roland-Jones returned two for 19 and defended 14 off the final over.

Max Holden, John Simpson and career-best maker Jack Davies all scored in the 40s before Middlesex defended 163 with relative ease and handed them their first T20 win at the Ageas Bowl since 2016.

Hampshire chose to bowl first and Brad Wheal bookended his first over with wickets as Hobart Big Bash team-mates Nathan Ellis and wicketkeeper Ben McDermott snaffled catches to see off Stephen Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell.

Chris Wood, on his return from his third career ACL operation, thought he had struck with the first ball of the innings, with a failed caught-behind shout.

The left-armer succeeded in his second over when he beat Martin Andersson for pace and kissed the top of his off stump and went on to return miserly figures of one for 20, with a maiden included.

Having been dumped down to 14 for three, Holden and Davies steadied the ship and milked the middle overs with a 77-run stand. Holden may have pinged a six over Liam Dawson's head, but the partnership was borne out of singles around the expansive outfield.

Davies had come into the side for the rotated Eoin Morgan, having previously scored a total of 48 runs in four T20s - here he scored 47 with six predominantly leg-side boundaries.

Holden and Davies both fell in the 40s but John Simpson clubbed Wheal for two sixes on his way to 41 and guided Middlesex to a competitive 163.

In the chase, McDermott threatened to explode after a four, six, four combo off Blake Cullen before some added bounce and a leading edge brought his demise, with opening partner Aneurin Donald holing out to deep square three balls later.

From 41 without loss, Hampshire crashed to 58 for four when Hollman's spin grabbed the wickets of Joe Weatherley and Liam Dawson in the ninth over.

Like McDermott, Ross Whiteley struck some mighty blows on his Hampshire debut but took one risk too far to plink Hollman to deep extra cover.

Vince had trickled and scratched along under the radar during 48 and 34-run stands with Whiteley and James Fuller respectively and appeared on course to get his side over the line.

But he was caught at long-on to the last ball of the penultimate over for 47 and Roland-Jones only conceded three runs off the final six balls to go back-to-back - with the bonus wicket of Wood to round off a solid display.

Having beaten Gloucestershire by 30 runs in their opening match at Radlett on Thursday, Middlesex return there to host Glamorgan on Sunday (2.30pm).