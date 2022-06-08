Dawson helps Hampshire blow Middlesex away in Vitality Blast

Liam Dawson's spell of three for 14 laid the platform for Hampshire to climb off the foot of the Vitality Blast table as they blew Middlesex away by nine wickets at Radlett.

The left-arm spinner - who was carted for 54 runs in last year's Blast at Radlett and suffered an Achilles tear on the same ground in 2020 - enjoyed better fortunes this time as he sent down four consecutive overs that strangled Middlesex's innings.

The home side were restricted to 142 for seven before Hawks openers Ben McDermott and James Vince made short work of the modest target with their second century partnership in as many matches.

McDermott blazed 83 from just 30 deliveries, including nine sixes, as he and Vince shared a whirlwind stand of 132, with the skipper hitting an unbeaten 54 from 37 to see his side across the line with a full eight overs unused.

Having won the toss and put Middlesex in, the Hampshire's powerplay seamers all bowled accurately - although home skipper Stevie Eskinazi (21) lifted the tempo with successive leg-side sixes off Scott Currie.

However, after Eskinazi gave Chris Wood the charge and picked out the long-off fielder, that momentum faded, with Joe Cracknell holing out cheaply and Max Holden - who produced some classy shots in his knock of 35 - drilling James Fuller to mid-off.

Fuller (1-21) and Dawson squeezed the life out of the innings during the middle overs, with Middlesex failing to register a single boundary in 34 deliveries and shedding wickets at regular intervals.

Three of those fell to the spinner - the pick of them a delivery that skidded on to take out Chris Green's middle stump - and, at 94-6, the home side looked in some danger of failing to complete their allocation of overs.

A spirited stand of 48 between Jack Davies (34) and Martin Andersson, undefeated on 25, prevented that and steered Middlesex towards respectability, but their total never looked likely to be enough.

Vince set the tone when Hampshire replied, depositing Thilan Walallawita's first two deliveries over the infield for four and six, while the pugnacious McDermott smashed his compatriot Jason Behrendorff over the fence twice in an over.

McDermott followed that up by hammering two more maximums off Andersson to take his side beyond 50 in only the fifth over, with Middlesex's bowlers struggling to rein the Australian in to any degree.

A powerful cover boundary off Luke Hollman brought up McDermott's half-century from just 20 balls and he guided Hampshire to the verge of victory before falling to Eskinazi's superbly-judged catch, leaping back to take a skier at mid-off.

But two boundaries by Vince in Andersson's next over completed back-to-back wins for the Hawks, who began the tournament with four straight defeats.

Middlesex host Surrey at Lord's on Thursday (6.15pm), then visit Essex on Friday (7pm).