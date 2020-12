Middlesex bringing back international spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Published: 4:17 PM December 28, 2020

Middlesex Cricket have announced that, following a successful period with the club in 2019, young Afghanistan international spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be returning to Lord’s for the entire 2021 Vitality Blast campaign.

Mujeeb, 19, made a huge impression with Middlesex in 2019, featuring in nine of their fourteen South Group Blast fixtures, helping the club reach the knockout stage of the competition, where he again featured at Trent Bridge in the quarter-final clash.

Since last representing Middlesex in the Blast, Mujeeb has carved himself out a reputation as one of the world’s finest T20 bowlers, featuring in the biggest T20 competitions around the globe, including the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab, the Bangladesh Premier League for Comilla Warriors, the Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallawahs, and in Australia’s Big Bash for Brisbane Heat.

Mujeeb is currently the second highest ranked bowler in world T20 cricket.

He will be available for all of Middlesex’s Group matches in the 2021 Vitality Blast and for the knockout stages of the competition should Middlesex qualify.

On securing the return of one of the world’s leading T20 players, Mujeeb, Middlesex Cricket’s head coach, Stuart Law, said: “It’s great to have Mujeeb with us again for the Blast. He’s the number 2 ranked bowler in T20 cricket, behind his countryman Rashid Khan, and brings great variety to our attack.

“A great bloke to have in our dressing room as well, we are really looking forward to welcoming Mujeeb back next season.”

On re-signing with Middlesex, Mujeeb said: “I had a very enjoyable time at Middlesex in 2019 and I am pleased to be coming back to play, especially at Lord’s.

“Let’s hope we can do well.”

