NFL London: Second match coming to Tottenham this weekend

Published: 2:57 PM October 13, 2021

A general view of play during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

The second NFL game in London is coming this week, again at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Featuring in this week six contest are the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, the designated home team. Kick-off will be at 2.30pm.

The two Florida rivals have distinctly different histories, Miami multiple Super Bowl winners and holders of the only perfect season since the Super Bowl era began in 1966.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, are currently on the second longest modern losing streak in NFL history, 20 games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their life in 1976 and lost 26 games before finally enjoying a win near the end of their second season.

The Jaguars defeated Tennessee Titans in Week 1 last season, but lost their remaining 15 games, and the first five of 2021. During World War 2, the Chicago Cardinals lost 29 in a row.

Last weekend, Miami went to Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were well beaten 45–17, with the great Tom Brady throwing for 411 yards and five touchdown passes – the first time in his 22-year career he threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns.

Jacoby Brissett, the Dolphins QB threw for two touchdowns and had a pass intercepted. Myles Gaskin was Brissett’s favourite receiver, catching ten passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Dolphins’ first overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tua Tagovailoa, may be back to quarterback the team in London after missing three weeks with a rib injury.

The former Alabama star is the cornerstone of Miami push to return to the top of the NFL, though he remains inexperienced, with only 12 appearances, and 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

For Jacksonville, owned by Fulham FC owner Shahid Khan, things are so much tougher.

They won the AFC South division in 2017, but that remains their only playoff appearance since 2007, this after six postseason trips in their opening 13 seasons.

After losing 15 games in 2020, the Jaguars appointed a new head coach Urban Meyer, a man with a big reputation in college football, winning three national championships, two at the University of Florida and one with Ohio State University, but he had not coached for two years and he is already under pressure especially after an off-field incident following their Thursday night defeat at the end of September.

What the Jaguars do have is an exciting prospect at quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, the first player chosen in the 2021 NFL Free Agent draft. The 6ft 6in giant, from Clemson University (in South Carolina) won the national championship in his first year, but the transition to the pros has been difficult with a less talented surrounding cast.

Last week, despite 146 yards rushing from James Robinson and passing and running touchdowns from Lawrence, the Jaguars never led as they were defeated 37–19 by the Tennessee Titans for whom Derrick Henry ran for three scores.

Jacksonville have visited London every year (2020 excepted, when no games were played) since 2013 and their record here is 3–4.

The Dolphins are in the capital for a fifth time and they will look to improve their 1–3 record.