Ward wins Senior Championships doubles title

Danny Ward (left) at the International Senior Tennis Championships. Picture: Danny Ward Archant

Mercury Tennis Club co-owner Danny Ward recently won the 41st International Senior Tennis Championships in Marbella.

He and partner Paul Salter beat Jiri Novak, the former ATP world number 5, and his partner in the final to win the competition.

This win maintains their doubles ranking in the top 30 in the world and they are now aiming to break into the top 20.

Opponent Novak has wins over Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi to his name, as well as seven ATP singles and 18 doubles tour titles.

Ward has previously won the ITF Grade 1 British National Indoor Championships and has represented Great Britain at the World Championships.

He is the head coach and co-owner of Mercury Tennis Club and is keen to pass on his knowledge of the game to local residents.

Anyone interested in starting tennis or improving their existing standard can contact him on 07921 675 206.