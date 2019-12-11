Finchley's Mbata makes mark at Women's Winter Box Cup
PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 December 2019
Archant
Finchley's Patricia Mbata produced the quickest finish on finals day at the England Boxing Women's Winter Box Cup in Guildford Spectrum.
Mbata met Andrea Marshall (Royal Navy) in the Elite C 69kg decider and proved far too powerful, catching her opponent early to end the contest in the first round.
You may also want to watch:
Having beaten Jess David (Dyanamics) in her semi-final, Mbata was named the tournament's most promising elite boxer and said: "I wasn't expecting my bout to end that quickly, but I'm delighted to have won.
"All my training has paid off and I boxed to my game plan and I was not going to be denied. I was just too psyched and determined to win!
"The Women's Winter Box Cup is a great platform for women and girls who are boxing at all levels to perform on."
Haringey's Colleen Roach was also celebrating after beating Sharna Hitchings (Brighton & Hove ABC) on unanimous points in the Elite B 57kg final.