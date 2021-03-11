Malins to make first England start against France

Published: 3:00 PM March 11, 2021

England's Max Malins during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington ahead of the Six Nations clash with France - Credit: PA

England will give Max Malins his first start in Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash with France at Twickenham in place of Elliot Daly.

Saracens' full-back Daly has been a mainstay in Eddie Jones' first-choice XV since 2016 and the preferred number 15 since 2018.

But a slump in form sees him dropped to the bench, with clubmate Malins - who is currently on loan at Bristol Bears - taking over in the starting line-up for his full debut.

The 28-year-old Daly gave an improved performance in the 40-24 defeat by Wales but it was still an error-strewn afternoon and Malins, a specialist full-back who has been in dazzling form at Bristol, comes in.

A second Lion has been axed by Jones after Saracens' hooker Jamie George was also named among the replacements, losing his place in the front row to Luke Cowan-Dickie.

The third and final change to the side that effectively surrendered the title at the Principality Stadium sees Charlie Ewels come in for Jonny Hill in the second row.

It is the second time in this Six Nations that George has been ousted from the starting line-up after also making way for Cowan-Dickie against Italy.

Cowan-Dickie excelled in the rout of the Azzurri at Twickenham but could not keep the jersey against Wales.

Centre Ollie Lawrence makes his first appearance in the 23-man squad since being dropped as starting inside centre in the wake of the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland on the opening weekend. Lawrence will supply midfield cover from the bench.

Losses to Scotland and Wales have left England needing to salvage some pride from their final two matches against France and Ireland.

"This France game is one we are really looking forward to," Jones said.

"We are of course disappointed that we can't defend the Championship, but that makes this an even more important game. We want to show what we are capable of.

"The squad have competed really hard in training since Sunday. I believe this is the best 23 to really take the game to France and get us on the front foot."