Tottenham gave themselves a mountain to climb at Man United

Emma De Duve

Published: 7:59 AM April 27, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Rosella Ayane (centre) and Manchester United's Kirsty Smith (left) battle for th

Tottenham Hotspur's Rosella Ayane (centre) and Manchester United's Kirsty Smith (left) battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Despite a positive start, Tottenham Women lost 4-1 to Manchester United Women at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

The home sides first goal came inside the first 10 minutes of the game and United scored two more before half time.

Spurs manager, Rehanne Skinner explained the hardship of going into the second half of a game against a top four side, 3-0 down: “Gaining on teams in the top four by a three-goal difference is a really uphill task.”

“We had a couple of really good spells in the start of the game, and we just didn’t react very well to the goal we conceded.”

The visiting team only had one shot on target, which was their goal scored in the 90+3 minute by Alanna Kennedy.

Kennedy explained her views on the downfall of the Tottenham team: “We lost our way in the game, in the first half.”

“Once we go down a goal, how do we react? I think that’s something we’ll do differently.”

Skinner echoed this and described where improvements need to be made: “We’ve got to be more consistent with how we go about playing the games and that’s definitely something we’re all acknowledging.”

“The team has shown, on multiple occasions, we press effectively…We have to show that fight if things go against us at a certain point.”

“We’ve got to do things better and take care of the ball for longer spells of time.”

Kennedy said that scoring the goal didn’t mean much in the 4-1 game but highlighted how the team will move forward: “I think we’ll bounce back. We’re in a good head space and team morale is always high here.”

Skinner explained they need to continue to show grit and determination for their remaining games.

The defeat keeps Spurs eighth in the league, whilst United remain fourth.

Spurs have a week off before returning to the pitch for their penultimate league game, where they face Chelsea Women at The Hive.

Tottenham Hotspur
Women's Football
Haringey News

