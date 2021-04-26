Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Spurs players feeling the pain after their cup final defeat says Ryan Mason

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:22 AM April 26, 2021   
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the b

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason says his players are feeling pain after they again fell short on the big stage following a 1-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Spurs were aiming to end a 13-year trophy drought at Wembley but lost to Aymeric Laporte's late header as they suffered another final loss.

In recent years they have lost the 2015 Carabao Cup final, which interim boss Mason played in, the 2019 Champions League final and also fell away in two Premier League title races.

They never really looked like ending that streak against City, who were totally dominant on their way to four League Cup titles in a row.

There were scenes of devastation at full-time as Son Heung-min was in tears on the pitch while Eric Dier had to stop a post-match interview to compose himself and Mason says the dressing room is hurting.

You may also want to watch:

"Pain. It hurts. I've been sitting in there as a player, I've played for this football club and lost a final, I know what it's like," Mason, who was only appointed on an interim basis on Tuesday due to Jose Mourinho's sacking, said.

"I know that feeling. It's normal that they're hurting. It's normal, because it shows that they care.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball dur

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Camden Town Brewery's 'Bavarian-style beer hall' for Kentish Town bar
  2. 2 Little Mercies: Crouch End bar 'counting down the days' until May 17
  3. 3 Is Highgate High Street 'the best it's been for a decade'?
  1. 4 Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street
  2. 5 Chalcots: New windows and cladding approved on 'much-delayed' project
  3. 6 'The good times are back': Brendan the Navigator pub opens in Highgate
  4. 7 What should the next 150 years hold for Hampstead Heath?
  5. 8 Arsenal Women hoping for more from ton-up Miedema
  6. 9 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath bosses seek injunction power to stop bad behaviour

"And this group of players care deeply about this football club. I think we saw that today, they gave absolutely everything, 100 per cent commitment. We tried, we tried, it wasn't enough today, that's tough to take.

"City are a great side, an incredible team but I think our group of players gave everything with what they have had to deal with in seven days, the lack of preparation but they gave everything, absolutely everything. That is something to be proud of.

"I think when you lose a cup final, it's disappointing. We're all hurting. I am, the players are and I'm sure the fans are and everyone associated with the football club. It's difficult to take. Obviously it's my job, a coach's job to start giving the players a platform and start preparing, start planning."

Laporte might have been in the dressing room by the time he scored had Paul Tierney penalised two cynical fouls on Lucas Moura in the first half with yellow cards, but the referee let him off with the first impediment.

"I thought the first one was an absolute certain yellow," Mason added. "It's not the talking point because maybe he doesn't make the second foul if he's on a yellow.

"Listen, it happened. At that point it was 0-0 and 0-0 for a very long time in the second half as well.

"That isn't on our minds at this moment as we're trying to get over the fact we've just lost the cup final. It's difficult to take, it's difficult to take for the group of players and for everyone associated with the football club. We have to move on."

Mason came into the week as an academy coach but ended it walking his boyhood club out at Wembley, but he is not looking too far into the future in terms of his own role.

"I'll be completely honest: my mind now is sad because of what just happened," he said. "I'm not thinking of five-six-seven weeks down the line or the next six months or the next year of what I plan to do, because you can't in football.

"You just have to be ready in the moment, and you have to live in the moment. And I'm going to do that for the next day, the next two days - my focus will be preparing this team for a big game next weekend.

"Once we're on the training pitch, once we get them back out there, that's my focus, and nothing else."

Tottenham Hotspur
Football
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ivery, West Hampstead

Planning and Development | Special Report

Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding

Charles Thomson

person
Finchley Road Tube station

Gun crime

Armed police search Tube at Finchley Road and find 'imitation' gun

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra House in Wood Green

Haringey Council | Exclusive

Senior councillors knew of chance to buy office block for £12m less

Charles Thomson

person
Where the new houses would stand in Highgate Hill

Planning and Development

Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus