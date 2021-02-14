Tottenham boss Mourinho opens up on wrong decisions after defeat to City

Published: 10:41 AM February 14, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday February 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has admitted to making "wrong decisions" when discussing Spurs outcasts Gareth Bale and Dele Alli after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Mourinho is under pressure at Spurs and is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

Bale and Alli have both struggled for game time this season.

Wales international Bale has failed to have the impact he and the club would have wanted upon his return to the club and has only made just two Premier League starts this season.

Meanwhile, Alli made his first league appearance in over two months in the 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Defeat to City means Tottenham sit eighth in the table, four points off the top four.

After the match, Mourinho was asked if Bale and Alli can be crucial in his side's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Portuguese reckons they can and admitted to perhaps making the wrong decisions with the duo earlier in the campaign.

"Good players when they are fit and when they are ready and when they can [play] are always welcome, always welcome," Mourinho said.

"We coaches sometimes we can make wrong decisions, we all do. But not one of us is crazy.

"Not one of us says I don't want this player to help me and the team when the player has the potential and the conditions he needs to do it.

"We miss Gio [Lo Celso] for a long, long time. We miss [Sergio] Reguilon for a few weeks.

"If we can have them back, if we can have Dele and Gareth fit and ready to play, it's a big improvement in our squad."

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (centre) attempts to get past Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (left) during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday February 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Bale played the final 20 minutes at City and came close to scoring after a fine run.

Mourinho hopes the winger can start in Thursday's Europa League last-32 clash against Wolfsberger.

He added: "I think [Bale] was ok. Of course one training session with the team, no more. Of course not ready for much more than this. Positive feelings.

"He had a good action, could score a goal. No problems after the match.

"Let's see if he can play Thursday or if not Thursday then next weekend."