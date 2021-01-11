Lord's Cricket Ground used as Covid-19 vaccination centre

Published: 12:20 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM January 11, 2021

Local residents and primary care staff have received the coronavirus vaccine at Lord's Cricket Ground.

MCC and Healthcare Central London have created a vaccination centre at the venue in St John's Wood, which expected to see 1,000 people on Friday.

"We are eager to continue to assist wherever we can with the rollout of the vaccination programme," Guy Lavender, chief executive and secretary of MCC, said.

"We are fortunate to be able to have the appropriate facilities at Lord's and we are extremely glad to be able to support the NHS and our community in this way.

"During the pandemic we have been able to provide amenities to local hospitals and we are eager to continue to assist wherever we can with the rollout of the vaccination programme."

You may also want to watch:

A number of sporting venues have been earmarked to assist with the vaccination programme and the All England Club - which hosts the Wimbledon tennis championships - has also offered its services.

READ MORE: Rebuilt Carlton Tavern will be 'heart of the community' say hopeful landlords