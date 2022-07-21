Haringey celebrate historic London Youth Games Jubilee Trophy win

Haringey celebrate winning the London Youth Games Jubilee Trophy for the first time - Credit: jgmoloney/LYG

Young people in Haringey made history by winning the London Youth Games Jubilee Trophy today for the first time ever this year.

The Jubilee Trophy is the most coveted trophy in the London Youth Games, awarded to the London borough with the highest overall score across all the events.

Haringey’s greatest successes came in five events – boys and girls ParaGames Athletics, Girls' Football, Netball, Boys' Athletics and Boys' Basketball.

Disabled young people have been amongst the most isolated in society during the pandemic, with uncertainty around coronavirus also impacting their mental health.

The ParaGames Athletics event in May gave young people with impairments the opportunity to boost their mental wellbeing through exercise and Haringey's girls run, threw and jumped their way to gold medals at the inclusive event, as the boys took bronze.

Haringey won June's Netball competition, beating 24 other borough teams to proudly lift the trophy, and team member Josie Hesketh said: “Netball really helps me move forward in life. We have a community within the team and it’s really nice to be with your friends every day. I feel very privileged to represent my borough.”

England netball player Kira Rothwell, who is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games, added: “My netball journey actually started at the London Youth Games. I was scouted when I was playing here by a regional coach and she invited me to play at regional level.

"The London Youth Games are so important and it’s so exciting to see the next generation coming through.”

Just before the UEFA Women’s Euros started in July, Haringey competed in the Girls' Football competition and came away with first place, after competing against 24 boroughs.

A Haringey youngster in action at the London Youth Games Athletics event at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre - Credit: jgmoloney/LYG

Haringey finished the season with a bang too, winning gold medals at the hotly contested Boys' Athletics at the London 2012 Olympic legacy venue, Lee Valley Athletics Centre, and took third place in the Boys' Basketball at the incredible Copper Box Arena.

Burk Gravis, Haringey Borough Team Organiser, said: “The success of winning the Jubilee Trophy has been a team effort over the years. We’ve shared the same desire to give the youngsters of Haringey the best opportunity of taking part in a variety of sports, in the London Youth Games, the largest youth event in Europe.

"Building partnerships and understanding what support the young people needed has been a huge part, as have the clubs, schools, parental support, coaches, alongside immense support from Tottenham Grammar School Foundation and core funding from the Council.”