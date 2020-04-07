London Youth Games 2020 season cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

A sign says it all at the London Youth Games kayak event at the Lee Valley White Water Centre (pic John Moloney) www.jgmoloney.com

The remainder of the London Youth Games 2020 season has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This includes both all Open Games events, due to the closure of facilities needed to hold the competition, while all School Games events have been have been cancelled up until the new academic year.

In a statement, organisers said the decision was made to “protect the safety, wellbeing and good health of our young people, volunteers and partners”.

The statement went on to say: “We will play a coordinating and supporting role with the London Organising Committee and work with the School Games Organiser network in London to create and promote complimentary activities for young people to do in their homes.

“To support the young people of London, we will play our part by creating digital content and online competitions to assist young Londoners in remaining fit, active and enjoying physical activity even if it is in the home.

“We have seen the positive impact that Joe Wicks has had on young people already through YouTube, so we look forward to complementing the opportunities that already exist.

“Together with our partners Sport England, Nike, the GLA, London Sport and our incredible 33 Boroughs we will be ready to put sport back on the map for young Londoners when the time is right.”

The London Youth Games has been running for more than 40 years and this is the first time that it has had to be cancelled.

Each year, boroughs and schools compete against each other in a range of sports to determine who comes out on top.

CEO of the London Youth Games Andy Dalby-Welsh said: “Cancelling our season for the first time in our 42-year history is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“However, we would like to thank our partners for their support and understanding.

“This decision enables us to work on resources that can help young people at this current time.

“We will continue collaborating with our partners ensuring that as soon as possible we can provide brilliant sporting experiences and life changing moments for the young people of London.”