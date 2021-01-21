London Spirit secure world class stars including former Essex man Amir for The Hundred

Published: 3:00 PM January 21, 2021

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Rayner during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 19th August 2019

London Spirit have confirmed the signing of a trio of overseas players ahead of the launch of cricket’s new, action-packed competition The Hundred this summer.

Pakistani quick bowler Mohammad Amir will line up for the Lord’s-based side as well as Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, both all-rounders.

Tryon will line up alongside a host of domestic talent with Aylish Cranstone, Amara Carr, Danielle Gibson and former England international Susie Rowe all staying at London Spirit. England captain Heather Knight and the West Indies’ Deandra Dottin are among the names already confirmed.

London Spirit have also continued to strengthen their men’s squad with Surrey and former England seamer Jade Dernbach, Derbyshire’s Luis Reece and Northants keeper-batsman Adam Rossington all being retained.

London Spirit are one of eight teams taking part in The Hundred, a new 100-ball competition that is designed to throw open cricket’s doors to everyone.

Boasting world class men’s and women’s players, it will take place this summer and feature eight city-based teams from Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton and two in London. It will be screened live by Sky and the BBC.

Mohammad Nabi said: “I’m really excited to be taking part in The Hundred and to be staying at London Spirit. Playing at Lord’s is a dream for cricketers from around the world and with Eoin Morgan as captain, I’m sure we’ll have a successful first season.”

Chloe Tryon said: “To be retained by London Spirit is something that I am very proud of. We are building a good squad with Heather and Deandra already confirmed and I can’t wait to run out at Lord’s with the rest of the team. The Hundred is an important moment for women’s sport and I feel privileged to be a part of it.”

More than 100 players have now confirmed for the highly anticipated competition with all of the eight city-based teams announcing signings today.

England Men’s internationals Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton have committed to Welsh Fire while World Cup winner Jason Roy confirmed he will stay at London-based Oval Invincibles.

Manchester Originals have secured a number of world class players with South African duo Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez signing up, alongside the exciting talents of Phil Salt and Joe Clarke.

The remaining retained men’s players will be announced on deadline day on February 4 while the women’s squads will continue to be announced in the coming months.