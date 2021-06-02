London Skolars continue strong start with huge win over West Wales

Published: 1:30 PM June 2, 2021

London Skolars made it two wins on the trot with an emphatic 52-10 at Llanelli over West Wales Raiders, with Omari Caro equalling the club record of five tries in a league game.

His hat-trick came in the first twenty minutes, with three very different tries.

The opening score came in the fifth minute from a break down the right wing and the second when he took a kick from centre field from Mike Bishay.

The third came when West Wales tried to intercept what would have been a try creating pass, but they couldn’t hold onto it and he picked up a loose ball to touchdown, with Neil Thorman converting all three tries.

Skolars went further ahead when Thorman slipped a pass to James Tyas to crash through the defence.

You may also want to watch:

For the Raiders, Mike Connor lost the ball on the tryline under pressure from the defence, but they finally got onto the scoreboard just before half-time when Marcus Webb swerved around the defence 20 metres inside his own half before racing to the tryline. Will Ramsey converted to make the score 6-24 at the break.

The visitors re-asserted their dominance, again moving the ball to the right for Caro to score in the corner.

With Thorman off the pitch he converted his own try.

After Fraser Stroud evaded the defence to score for West Wales, Caro added a fifth try, taking a kick through from Jacob Thomas.

This time Mike Bishay stepped up for the conversion, the only one Skolars missed all day.

Caro picked up kicking duties again a couple of minutes later after Jacob Thomas took a Christiab Gale offload to score after Eddie Mbaraga had made good yards from the kick-off. Gale scored himself a few minutes later.

Caro converting to make it 26 points. When Jy-Mel Coleman – on his temporary return to the club on loan from Hunslet – dummied before going in under the posts, Neil Thorman picked up the kicking duties again, leaving Caro two points short of a club record for a point in a game since the club joined the professional leagues in 2003.

The game was played without spectators, due to the different Covid-19 rules applicable in Wales, but Skolars will be playing in front of a crowd again next Sunday when they play at Doncaster, their fourth away game in a row.