Errors prove costly for London Skolars in South Leeds

Published: 10:44 AM August 17, 2021

Errors and indiscipline in the first half cost London Skolars dear on their trip to South Leeds as they lost 38-10.

An injury to player-coach Jermaine Coleman denied him the chance to play against his younger brother Jy-Mel.

Four errors and three penalties in the first seven minutes left Skolars having to defend their own line and the pressure told as Wayne Reittie went in at the corner.

A break by Lameck Juma and Adam Vrahnos saw Skolars finally build an attack, but more penalties saw Hunslet close to the line and again as Matty Chrimes found a gap on the right.

Reece Chapman-Smith set up Duanne Staughier for the home side’s third try.

Skolars went close after Lamont Bryan broke the defensive line, but was penalised for a double movement as she was grounded short.

Vrahnos was sin-binned just before half-time, Jy-Mei Coleman’s penalty giving his side a twenty point lead.

As happened last week, Skolars raised their game whilst down to twelve men.

Lamont Bryan pushed his way through to the line, Tom Firth nearly scored, losing possession before Juma started a move with a strong run before taking the final pass to score.

Hunsler re-established their dominance when Jy-Mel Coleman finished off a Harvey Hallas break.

They also had a player sin-binned, Frazer Morris being yellow-carded for a high tackle on Juma.

They extended their lead when Lewis Young weaved his way to the tryline.

More indiscipine saw Aaron Small sin-binned for dissent and Jordan Andrade taking a crash ball to score Hunslet’s final try, Jy-Mel Coleman kicking his seventh goal of the afternoon.

London Skolars play Keighley Cougars at New River on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.