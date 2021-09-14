London Skolars suffer heavy defeat to North Wales Crusaders on final day

Published: 1:00 PM September 14, 2021

London Skolars’ season finished as it started with a heavy defeat at the hands of North Wales Crusaders as they lost 44-0.

Two early tries for Rob Massom set the tone, with Crusaders regularly attacking on both wings.

Gavin Rodden added a try just before half time to put the home side 18-0 up at half-time.

Skolars did have a chance early in the second half when Chris Ball picked the ball up on his 20 metre line, but his momentary pause meant that the Crusaders stopped him.

Tommy Johnson joined the attacking line from full-back to create an overlap to put Crusaders further ahead, before Massom completed his hat-trick, soon followed by a touchdown for Dave Eccleston.

However, two tries in the last three minutes completed the whitewash.

Patrick AhVan brushed off the defence to score under the posts before Massom scored his fourth try of the afternoon with Johnson kicking his sixth conversion.

Skolars’ head coach Jermaine Coleman will be moving over to Championship side London Broncos after almost seven season in charge at New River, having first joined as a player in 2004.