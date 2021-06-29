London Skolars let two leads slip as they suffer Keighley defeat

Published: 2:30 PM June 29, 2021

London Skolars again got into a good position, leading twice, but ended up losing to a more experience Keighley Cougars by a score of 34-22.

They were the first to score with Tom Firth scooting over from dummy half after a high kick by Jacon Thomas had created problems in the Cougars’ defence and giving Skolars a repeat set starting ten metres from the try line.

However, the home side also scored from a second consecutive set after a Skolars’ error.

Slingsby finished off the move diving over in the left corner although Jack Miller’s conversion hit the posts.

Neil Thorman kicked an early 40-20 to put his side in a good attacking position, which saw them move the ball to the left for Kam Pearce-Paul to score the opening try, with Thorman adding the conversion.

You may also want to watch:

After a Jacob Thomas run, Mike Bishay twice forced goal-line drop-outs, but Skolars couldn’t find a gap in the defence.

Samoan international Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e was in support to take the final pass from Dan Parker for their second try.

His son came on later in the game, the first time Skolars have played against father and son in the same game.

Skolars were having to defend, conceding two goal-line drop-outs, but their next attacking move saw Thomas through a long pass to Jermaine Coleman with Iliess Macani joining the line to create an overlap for Lameck Juma to touchdown.

Neil Thorman, playing his 100th game for the club converted to give Skolars the lead.

However, that was shortlived. Skolars conceded a penalty on their own line, Miller taking a quick penalty catching them unawares and squeezed past the defence to lead at half-time.

Keighley extended their lead after the break through a penalty before Brendan Santi crashed over, Skolars again not being alert after a stoppage in play, this time an injury to Jake Webster.

Santi added a second just after the hour mark, but Skolars tried to fight back. First Dalton Grant chipped the ball five metres out, racing past the defence to touchdown, then Lameck Juma took advantage when the home side paused when the ball went loose, the referee didn’t stop play and he went over for his second try.

However, it was Keighley who had the final say kicking another penalty after Mike Greenhalgh was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Skolars travel to Rochdale Hornets next Sunday.