London Skolars suffer disappointing defeat as fans return to New River

Published: 2:00 PM June 15, 2021

With spectators at a game at New River Stadium for the first time since last March, London Skolars put in a disappointing performance as they conceded 12 tries to Hunslet to lose 62-10.

Skolars had enjoyed the early stages of the game with Lameck Juma making a strong run down the left before the side forced a goal-line drop-out.

They then moved the ball quickly to the left again and Juma burst through the defence, this time touching down with Neil Thorman converting.

However, from the kick-off one of many handling errors gave the visitors an attacking opportunity and Tom Ashton took advantage.

He scored again two minutes later and when Alex Rowe set up David Gibbon’s try, Hunslet had scored three times without Skolars touching the ball.

They earmed a penalty but it didn’t find touch and with prop Zac Braham making inroads every time he took the ball, Hunslet were soon increasing their lead. Vila Halafihi scored two tries from dummy half, either side of a second try by Gibbons.

When a dropped ball by Skolars saw Simon Brown score just before the break, Hunslet were 36-6 ahead.

They continued to dominate in the second half, with Sion Jones being their fourth player to score a brace of tries.

Skolars finally enjoyed a short period of attack and James Tyas’ break saw Oli Leyland put in a grubber kick, but it took a deflection off the post and he couldn’t regather the ball.

From their next set in possession, Leyland set off a move to the left for Greg Johnson to score in the corner.

However, it wasn’t long before the South Leeds side were adding to their tally. Halafihi competed his hat-trick, Matty Chrimes also scoring.

After Mike Greenhalgh received a yellow card for his part in a fight, Hunslet scored in the last minute through Rowe, with Gibbons adding his seventh conversion. Skolars take on top of the table Barrow Raiders next Saturday at New River with a 3.30pm kick-off.