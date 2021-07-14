Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
London Skolars prepare for Doncaster fixture

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM July 14, 2021   
London Skolars - Team Photos at New River Sport & Fitness, White Hart Lane, England

It’s a big weekend for Rugby League insists Welsh International Dalton Grant ahead of London Skolars' "Friday night under the lights" match. 

Skolars will welcome Doncaster to the New River Stadium for a 7.30pm kick-off although the gates will be open at 5pm with fan contests, a beer garden, live music street food on offer. 

Welsh International, Dalton Grant, said: “I’m looking forward to the game and the challenge ahead. Friday Night Lights is a great evening for the club and the local area.   

“With the Challenge Cup Final and the 1895 Cup Final being played at Wembley on Saturday, it is a big weekend of Rugby League. 

“The squad are focused and looking forward to the occasion.” 

General manager Charlie de Haan added: "Encourages residents to come and enjoy an evening of Rugby League at New River.  

“The club are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans and have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the cub are Fan Ready.  

“Even if you have not watched Rugby before, I am sure that you will enjoy the entertainment on and off the field." 

Tickets can be purchased via the clubs' Eventbrite page. Raffle tickets can be bought on the club's website.   

