London Skolars prepare for Doncaster fixture
- Credit: Phil Hutchinson/UK Sports Pics L
It’s a big weekend for Rugby League insists Welsh International Dalton Grant ahead of London Skolars' "Friday night under the lights" match.
Skolars will welcome Doncaster to the New River Stadium for a 7.30pm kick-off although the gates will be open at 5pm with fan contests, a beer garden, live music street food on offer.
Welsh International, Dalton Grant, said: “I’m looking forward to the game and the challenge ahead. Friday Night Lights is a great evening for the club and the local area.
“With the Challenge Cup Final and the 1895 Cup Final being played at Wembley on Saturday, it is a big weekend of Rugby League.
“The squad are focused and looking forward to the occasion.”
General manager Charlie de Haan added: "Encourages residents to come and enjoy an evening of Rugby League at New River.
“The club are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans and have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the cub are Fan Ready.
“Even if you have not watched Rugby before, I am sure that you will enjoy the entertainment on and off the field."
Tickets can be purchased via the clubs' Eventbrite page. Raffle tickets can be bought on the club's website.