Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

London Skolars suffer pre-season loss to Coventry Bears

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM May 5, 2021   
London Skolars celebrate a try against West Wales (pic Ben Challis)

London Skolars celebrate a try against West Wales (pic Ben Challis) - Credit: Archant

London Skolars suffered a narrow 28-22 loss in their final pre-season friendly, with fellow BetFred League 1 side Coventry Bears holding on for victory after Skolars had pulled back an early deficit.

Coventry opened the scoring after Reece Rance took advantage of a Skolars’ error from a high kick.

They scored a second after Dan Coates and Matt Welham combined in a break to put Skolars onto the backfoot, before moving the ball to the right.

With an overlap Charles Hammond had go for an intercept to stop a try, but he couldn’t gather the ball clealy and Jack Dawson picked up the loose ball to score.

Skolars had to defend again after they gave away a penalty for offside at the kick-off and they went further behind when. Kieran Sherratt scored the Bears’ third try. Skolars got back into the game with two tries late in the first half.

You may also want to watch:

First Mike Greenhalgh raced onto a Neil Thorman kick that bounced awkwardly for the defence. Four minutes later Omari Caro intercepted a pass ten metres from his own line before racing downfield leaving Skolars 10-18 behind at half-time.

Coventry extended their lead.when Haydn Freeman took a Dan Coates kick a kick to the left. However, a Coventry error in their own half allowed Skolars to attack and Lamont Bryan powered over from two metres out.

Most Read

  1. 1 St John's Wood High Street traders' fears after Harry's closure
  2. 2 Planning application nears for Murphy's Yard redevelopment
  3. 3 Luxury vegan truffle shop opens in Hampstead
  1. 4 London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates
  2. 5 Climate change, Mary Feilding Guild, the Ponds, Finsbury Park, cladding and WAC Arts
  3. 6 Tim Burton's former Primrose Hill home on the market for £20m
  4. 7 What do you think of the Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill bins?
  5. 8 Golders Green Hippodrome 'chooses love' at interfaith Covid vaccine drive
  6. 9 Memories of growing up in Hampstead's Heath House mansion
  7. 10 Hampstead secretary wrote debut novel in Waterstones during lunch hour

A Jacob Thomas break was continued by Iliess Macani to set up an attacking position for the home side, Phil Lyon following up his grubber kick to score with Neil Thorman converting to level the scores.

Skolars were the strongest team at that point but a sidestep by Jordan Paga found enough of gap in the defence to touchdown with Coates adding his fourth conversion of the afternoon.

That gave Coventry a six point lead and Skolars couldn’t find a way through the defence in the final stages.

Skolars’ first game of the League 1 season takes place at New River Stadium on Saturday in a game being played behind closed doors.

The opposition are North Wales Crusaders, who were also the opposition in Skolars’ last league game at the start of March.

Rugby
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harry Morgan

St John's Wood's famous Harry Morgan restaurant closes

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Residents of Greencroft Gardens, Swiss Cottage.

Environment News | Special Report

Road changes have filled streets with toxic gas, say residents

Charles Thomson

person
Highgate students have called for an end to male violence ‚Äúonce and for all"

Education News

Highgate School announces details of sexual abuse review

Charles Thomson

person
Alastair Campbell and Fiona Millar on Hampstead Heath with their dog Skye

Mental Health

Alastair Campbell on mental health and the 'godsend' of Hampstead Heath

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus