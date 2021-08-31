London Skolars crash to defeat against Barrow Raiders

Published: 12:15 PM August 31, 2021

Despite a second half comeback, London Skolars fell to another defeat as they lost 38-24 as Barrow Raiders moved to the top of League 1.

The Cumbrians got off to a quick start with French international Hakim Miloudi weaving his way through the Skolars’ defence to open the scoring after three minutes.

When Skolars lost possession close to their own line, Luke Cresswell took advantage to touchdown. Jamie Dallimore put them further ahead, finishing off a break down the left.

Skolars were hit with a further blow when Will Blakemore was helped off the field with a dislocated elbow.

Barrow added a fourth try when Jake Carter split the defence for Dan Toal and rounded off a dominant first half when Ryan Duffy took a pass from short range to crash over the tryline.

The Londoners looked totally different in the second half, starting in the second minute when Paulos Latu made a break before a short Neil Thorman pass to Mike Greenhalgh opened their scoring.

Another break by Latu saw Ryan Cane go close before Thorman forced a goal-line drop-out. They kept the pressure on and Aaron Small dived under the defence to score on the left.

Declan Hulme went over on the right for Barrow, but when Latu forced his way through after taking an inside pass from Abevia McDonald, Small raced onto a Jacob Thomas kick for his second try. It was converted by Thorman, and the deficit was just eight points.

However, Barrow made certain of the win when Carl Forber’s pass opened a gap for Dan Morrow, Jamie Dallimore kicking his fifth conversion of the afternoon.

Skolars’ last home game of the season is on Saturday at 3pm when they take on second place Workington Town.