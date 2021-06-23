London Skolars suffer defeat to league leaders Barrow Raiders

Published: 2:30 PM June 23, 2021

London Skolars suffered a 24-14 defeat to the unbeaten leaders Barrow Raiders.

However, in a much improved display, they were in contention for most of the game despite being down to twelve

men from the 30th minute.

Skolars coach Jermaine Coleman named himself in the playing line-up for the first time this season and his influence was

evident from the start, with his kick forcing Luke Creswell to concede a goal-line drop-out Thomas.

Barrow held out, but soon made a handling error, giving Skolars back possession, but they also spilled the ball.

A deep kick from Thomas looked like it was running dead, but it held up just before the dead ball line and Skolars forced

Cresswell to conceded a second drop-out.

Thomas then kicked left to try to find Coleman, but Harry Shawbrick took the ball safely.

A break by Nathan Mossop was continued by Cresswell, but the full-back was dragged down by Thomas.

With the Skolars’ defence still trying to get into position, Jake Carter eased past the defence to touch down.

You may also want to watch:

Barrow soon added a second, Carl Forster timing his pass to the supporting Cresswell to perfection.

They looked to in control after Mike Greenhalgh received a red card for making contact with the head in a tackle.

The subsequent penalty saw them shift the ball right for Shawcross to touch down.

Skolars stayed in contention at the break when another handling error by Barrow gave them good field position,

with Charles Hammond going over in the right corner.

Both sides were down to twelve men for ten minutes after Adam Walne put in a late shot on Lamont Bryan.

Lameck Juma was held over the tryline, then a Neil Thorman kick forced another drop-out and it was Thorman who set up

Skolars’ second try, his looping kick finding Errol Carter as he timed his run to the in-goal area to score.

Another attack by Skolars saw them try to force a pass to the right, but there was no stopping Tee Ritson as he

intercepted before racing 60 metres downfield.

Skolars were running out of time when Lamont Bryan brushed off the defence but Thorman rushed the kick which hit the post and Barrow held out for the last few minutes.

Skolars travel to Keighley Cougars this Sunday. Meanwhile, Coleman announced the train-on squad for the Jamaican

national side he also coaches, in preparation for the World Cup this autumn, featuring six current and eight former

Skolars’ players.