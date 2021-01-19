London Skolars scores community sponsorship with the Mall Wood Green

Published: 8:00 AM January 19, 2021

Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 06/04/2019 - Rugby League - Betfred League 1 - London Skolars v Workington Town - New River Stadium, London, England - Jerome Yates of London Skolars dives for the try line. - Credit: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

The Mall Wood Green has partnered with Rugby League club London Skolars and will be sponsoring two young players, as well as its Friday Night Lights and Community Schools initiatives.

“We are always looking to promote community groups and encourage local talent and London Skolars definitely fits the bill,” said Gwendolyne Lobo, marketing manager for The Mall.

“We were hoping to kick-off the partnership properly last year but unfortunately Covid got in the way. However, we’re looking forward to being involved with the Friday Night Lights event and the Community Schools initiative this year and are delighted to be able to help two talented, young rugby players, Leighton Ball and Jerome Yates, achieve their dreams.

"Last year we promoted the London Skolars Free Community Season Ticket in the centre and across The Mall’s digital platforms and hope to do so again this year when spectators are allowed to return to the stadium.”

Leighton Ball has developed through Skolars' Junior ranks. He excelled in the Reserves squad in 2019 and has worked hard to earn his first semi-pro contract.

Jerome Yates worked his way up through the club's talent pathway and is now a regular in first-team squads.

Sponsorship from The Mall will help to provide training kit, physio treatment and medical supplies for the two players.

Friday Night Lights is one of the club’s major events, attracting more than 1,000 supporters from across the country, as part of London League Weekend.

The event, which combines a junior match with a first-team fixture, was due to take place in July 2020 but had to be postponed. The club hopes to resurrect it later this year.

London Skolars works with over 1,000 pupils in Haringey, Barnet and Enfield as part of its Community Schools programme.

As well as coaching rugby, the club is keen to highlight the importance of leading an active lifestyle and hopes to resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The partnership means a great deal,” said Charlie de Haan, general manager, London Skolars.

“The club has a firm objective to regularly engage with members of its local community and to be a positive presence. Forming partnerships such as this one with the Mall Wood Green, goes a long way to helping us achieve this goal.

"I would like to thank Gwendolyne and the rest of the team at The Mall for their on-going support. This partnership will assist the club in its efforts to provide Rugby League sessions and will also aid the careers of two aspiring athletes.”

Competitive fixtures for the first team are due to resume later this year.

Initially, these may be behind closed doors, but the club hopes to be able to welcome members of the public later in the season.

“There will be preferential ticket rates for residents of Haringey so keep an eye on our website and social media channels for special offers,” said Charlie.