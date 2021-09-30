Saracens aim to make their mark against Leicester Tigers

Published: 11:00 AM September 30, 2021

Saracens’ Aled Davies in action during the Gallagher Premiership match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Friday September 17, 2021. See PA story RUGBYU Bristol. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. - Credit: PA

Saracens will be looking to show a real statement of intent back in the Gallagher Premiership when they face Leicester Tigers.

Head coach Mark McCall’s side will make the trip to the Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as they look to pick up a result against the in-form Tigers.

Steve Borthwick spent six years at Saracens as a player but has since overseen the renaissance of Tigers since taking over as head coach at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

Tigers followed up their bonus-point win over Exeter with another against Gloucester Rugby and currently sit top of the table alongside Saints on ten points.

But 2019 champions Saracens provided a reminder of their quality in their victory over Bristol Bears on their return to the top flight and could lay down a marker with another win.

You may also want to watch:

It is expected to be a good encounter with both side's looking to continue their strong starts to the new campaign.