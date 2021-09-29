Haringey Borough look to climb into play-off places away to Leatherhead

Published: 9:02 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM September 29, 2021

David Olufemi of Haringey Borough scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough will travel away to Leatherhead as they look to climb into the Isthmian Premier Division play-off places.

Manager Tom Loizou and his side will make the trip to Fetcham Grove on Saturday to take on the strugglers as they bid to build on a draw in mid-week.

The Tanners have only managed one win from their opening seven fixtures this campaign while Haringey have enjoyed mixed fortunes with four wins, three defeats and one draw so far.

They head into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with Potters Bar Town on Tuesday evening at Coles Park Stadium.

Ben Ward Cochrane opened the scoring in the 10th minute for the Scholars but his effort was cancelled out by Haringey’s David Olufemi 14 minutes later.

Jorge Djassi-Sambu of Haringey Borough goes close to a goal - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors restored their lead one minute after the equalise thanks to Devonte Aransibia.

An own goal from Jaden Sharman in the 81st minute helped Haringey get back on level terms – meaning both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.