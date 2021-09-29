Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Haringey Borough look to climb into play-off places away to Leatherhead

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:02 AM September 29, 2021    Updated: 10:11 AM September 29, 2021
David Olufemi of Haringey Borough scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team ma

David Olufemi of Haringey Borough scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough will travel away to Leatherhead as they look to climb into the Isthmian Premier Division play-off places. 

Manager Tom Loizou and his side will make the trip to Fetcham Grove on Saturday to take on the strugglers as they bid to build on a draw in mid-week. 

The Tanners have only managed one win from their opening seven fixtures this campaign while Haringey have enjoyed mixed fortunes with four wins, three defeats and one draw so far. 

They head into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with Potters Bar Town on Tuesday evening at Coles Park Stadium. 

Ben Ward Cochrane opened the scoring in the 10th minute for the Scholars but his effort was cancelled out by Haringey’s David Olufemi 14 minutes later. 

Jorge Djassi-Sambu of Haringey Borough goes close to a goal during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar T

Jorge Djassi-Sambu of Haringey Borough goes close to a goal - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

The visitors restored their lead one minute after the equalise thanks to Devonte Aransibia. 

An own goal from Jaden Sharman in the 81st minute helped Haringey get back on level terms – meaning both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Rabindranath Tagore's Hampstead home on the market for £2.65m
  2. 2 Late-night kidnap arrest after police search park
  3. 3 'It's madness': Queues block north London roads amid petrol shortage
  1. 4 Artist who captures North London's 'special light'
  2. 5 'We can't afford it': Camden foodbank prepares for spike in demand
  3. 6 'Potential for something remarkable'? Residents on O2 Centre redevelopment
  4. 7 Pure Gym to open in Crouch End
  5. 8 Haverstock Hill petrol station 'assault' arrest as motorists queue for fuel
  6. 9 Hundreds of activists descend on north London incinerator demanding end to rebuild
  7. 10 Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase
Non-League Football
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Shell garage in Holloway Road

Petrol station forecourts closed and long queues in north London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Gails Muswell Hill

Food and Drink

'Land grab': Muswell Hill Gail's accused of taking over pavement

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Yesterday (September 26), firefighters tackled a house in West Heath Road, Hampstead.Picture: London Fire Brigade

Hampstead house ravaged by early morning blaze

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
West Green Road, at the border with Green Lanes

Man killed in 'shooting' in north London

William Mata

Author Picture Icon