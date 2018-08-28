LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) 2018 NBAE

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari has told New York Knicks and Washington Wizards player to enjoy the experience ahead of their clash in London.

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks and Wizards will go head-to-head at the O2 Arena on Thursday, January, 17 in the annual NBA London game.

And the Italian got his chance to experience a London game when he played for the Denver Nuggets who sealed a comfortable 140-112 win over the Indiana Pacers in 2017.

“The game in London was an amazing experience,” the 30-year-old said.

“We won the game but the experience of spending three or four days in London was amazing for me and my team-mates.

“It’s definitely something that I would like to do again.”

He insisted it’s important the players try making the most of the trip by taking in the sights during their stay.

“The game is very important but they need to spend time in the city of London, going around the city and trying to experience as much as they can in London, that’s the most important thing.

“It will make the trip really worthwhile and then they can enjoy the game because the O2 will be packed and it will be an international crowd so it will be nice for them.”