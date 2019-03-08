Dereck Chisora KOs David Price to close in on world title shot

Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire PA Wire

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora's renaissance continued at the O2 Arena on Saturday with a fourth-round stoppage win over David Price.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price embrace after the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price embrace after the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Del Boy (32-9) bagged his third-straight victory to edge closer to a world title shot with a thrilling performance in the capital.

The 35-year-old - who was slated to face New Zealand's Joseph Parker before former WBO world champion pulled out with an infection from a suspected spider bite - was in merciless form, clubbing Liverpool man with a series of brutal blows.

Chisora's relentless pressure proved too much for Price, who was almost taken out in the third stanza before being saved by the bell.

Chisora did not have to wait much longer for the finish, though, rattling Price's equilibrium with an eye-boggling uppercut midway through the fourth.

Dereck Chisora celebrates winning the inter-continental heavyweight championship against David Price (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora celebrates winning the inter-continental heavyweight championship against David Price (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Wisely, the towel was thrown in, saving the brave Price - who to his credit buzzed Chisora with a few crisp shots - from further punishment.

A booming atmosphere swept around the O2 as Michael Buffer summoned the heavyweight foes to the ring.

The pair set a hellacious pace in the first session, storming out of the blocks in a furious exchange of leather. Price was sharp, catching his man on the way in with some crisp and cute blows.

Chisora's work was more straightforward, walking forward and whipping thumping hooks to head and body.

Dereck Chisora walks out ahead of the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora walks out ahead of the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Those tactics began to reap rewards in the second, with the rangy Price powerless to halt the forward march of Chisora.

The Liverpool man was tiring in the third, as Chisora continued to back him up. The Londoner's procession gathered pace, with Price saved by the bell when he was pinned against the ropes.

The end followed a couple of minutes later as Del Boy mustered a wicked blow while the pair were caught in a clinch, concussing Price with an uppercut he never saw coming.

The Liverpudlian (25-7) gamely rose to his feet, but the towel came in.

Dereck Chisora celebrates winning the inter-continental heavyweight championship against David Price (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora celebrates winning the inter-continental heavyweight championship against David Price (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

It may be the end of the road for Price, but for Chisora massive fights with Parker and Oleksander Usyk await.

After that, who knows.

Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Dereck Chisora (right) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora (right) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire Dereck Chisora (left) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

You may also want to watch: