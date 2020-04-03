Coronavirus: Joshua-Pulev postponed

Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev PA Wire/PA Images

Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev has been postponed, it has been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair were scheduled to meet at the 62,000-seater Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20, but the bout has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date for the event promoted by Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports Entertainment is currently being worked on.

Matchroom Boxing have said they will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Finchley amateur Joshua won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games and went on to become the unified world heavyweight champion after beating Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.

After three successful defences against Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin, he suffered a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden.

The pair met again in Saudi Arabia in December 2019, when 30-year-old Joshua won his belts back on unanimous points to take his record to 23-1.