Former Finchley amateur Joshua to defend world titles in New York in June

Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight world titles against Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1 (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Olympic gold medalist to fight in the USA for the first time this summer

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Finchley amateur Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller in New York City on June 1.

The 29-year-old will make his USA debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden later this year.

Joshua had hoped to defend his titles at Wembley Stadium on April 13, but no appropriate opponent could be found for that date.

Instead, the Olympic gold medallist will instead come up against a fellow unbeaten boxer in Miller, who has 23 wins and one draw in his 24 bouts as a professional.

“I am heading to the Big Apple and I plan to embrace the culture and leave with an appetite for more,” said Joshua.

“It has been an honour and a blessing to fight at some of the best venues in the world at home in the UK, not least Wembley Stadium, but the time has come to head across the Atlantic Ocean and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA.

“I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker.

“It will be an exciting fight, but I will leave nothing to chance and plan on dismantling Miller in style to make my mark.”

Eddie Hearn, who promotes both boxers Joshua and Miller through Matchroom, added: “It’s been an eventful few months, but I’m delighted to finally announce that Anthony will make his American debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden on June 1.

“AJ has created an incredible ‘Lion’s Den’ atmosphere in the UK and we plan to bring that energy to New York on a card that will be stacked with British and American talent.

“When you look at the heavyweight greats that have graced the renowned ‘Mecca of Boxing’, the names of Ali, Frazier, Marciano and Tyson stand firm and June 1 will be a moment when the world will witness AJ’s turn.

“I know how much Jarrell wants this fight and I know the belief that him and his team have in beating AJ.

“He is a mountain of a man with an incredible work rate and he will get the chance to challenge for four world heavyweight belts in his backyard.”

The bout will be screen live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office as Joshua bids to rack up a 23rd win in the paid ranks.