Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Former Finchley amateur Joshua to defend world titles in New York in June

PUBLISHED: 15:27 13 February 2019

Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight world titles against Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1 (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight world titles against Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1 (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Olympic gold medalist to fight in the USA for the first time this summer

Former Finchley amateur Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller in New York City on June 1.

The 29-year-old will make his USA debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden later this year.

Joshua had hoped to defend his titles at Wembley Stadium on April 13, but no appropriate opponent could be found for that date.

Instead, the Olympic gold medallist will instead come up against a fellow unbeaten boxer in Miller, who has 23 wins and one draw in his 24 bouts as a professional.

“I am heading to the Big Apple and I plan to embrace the culture and leave with an appetite for more,” said Joshua.

“It has been an honour and a blessing to fight at some of the best venues in the world at home in the UK, not least Wembley Stadium, but the time has come to head across the Atlantic Ocean and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA.

“I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker.

“It will be an exciting fight, but I will leave nothing to chance and plan on dismantling Miller in style to make my mark.”

Eddie Hearn, who promotes both boxers Joshua and Miller through Matchroom, added: “It’s been an eventful few months, but I’m delighted to finally announce that Anthony will make his American debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden on June 1.

“AJ has created an incredible ‘Lion’s Den’ atmosphere in the UK and we plan to bring that energy to New York on a card that will be stacked with British and American talent.

“When you look at the heavyweight greats that have graced the renowned ‘Mecca of Boxing’, the names of Ali, Frazier, Marciano and Tyson stand firm and June 1 will be a moment when the world will witness AJ’s turn.

“I know how much Jarrell wants this fight and I know the belief that him and his team have in beating AJ.

“He is a mountain of a man with an incredible work rate and he will get the chance to challenge for four world heavyweight belts in his backyard.”

The bout will be screen live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office as Joshua bids to rack up a 23rd win in the paid ranks.

Most Read

Cyclist killed in West Hampstead after ‘colliding with wall’

Alice House in West End Lane, West Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

New ‘romantic inspired’ Valentine’s postbox for Hampstead in honour of John Keats

Actors from Keats House Museum are pictured at the unveiling of a

Haringey ReSisters: Protest against ‘anti-transgender’ Hornsey Rise meeting that was barred from Crouch End school

Venice Allan, Posie Parker and Dr Julia Long in New York City. Picture: Venice Allan

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Europa League: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Petr Cech speak ahead of BATE Borisov clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our target is to play in the Champions League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Arsenal fan column: All Guns Blazing – Why do Juventus have a chokehold over the Gunners in transfer dealings?

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal crosses during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture by Martyn Haworth. 07463250714 08/11/2018

Spurs U23s v Arsenal U23s at Stevenage on Friday: Ticket information

Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal on the touchline during AFC Hornchurch vs Arsenal Under-23, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st July 2018

Arsenal academy striker Folarin Balogun signs first professional contract with the Gunners

Fol Balogun has signed his first professional contact with Arsenal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists