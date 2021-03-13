Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mourinho: I trust Tottenham players to deliver

Lee Power

Published: 3:37 PM March 13, 2021   
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during their UEFA Europa League match

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League match against Dinamo Zagreb - Credit: PA

Jose Mourinho says he now has full trust in his entire Tottenham squad ahead of Sunday's north London derby.

After making seven changes to his side for the Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, the Portuguese saw Harry Kane score twice to seal a 2-0 win in the last-16 first-leg tie.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Toby Alderweireld were given a rest and being able to make so many changes for an important knockout game is progress for Mourinho, who vowed not to do it again after a Europa League group game with Royal Antwerp.

He changed almost his entire XI and was stung by a poor performance in a 1-0 defeat in Belgium on that occasion, but said: "The reason why on Thursday we changed seven players from the last match was because I trust all the guys.

"The last time I did this, we lost against Antwerp and everybody was killing me. And rightly so, because I made these decisions but in that match I felt a little let down by attitude and it was a moment where not everybody was working well and hard and trying to play.

"I change seven in a very important match and I did it because of trust. To be honest I didn't change 11 because I didn't want to give the team a feeling of it's too much or I'm gambling or something like that because I could have perfectly changed.

"I felt bad for my decision not to play Joe Hart, one of the best goalkeepers in this country, no doubt one of the best English goalkeepers.

"I didn't want to play him not because of a question of trust but more because of a feeling to the dressing room that I couldn't change 11 players, the game is difficult.

"But I have everybody. The question was about Serge and Matt but I went in other directions with my answer. But the reality is we have that, we have everybody playing well."

Spurs are set to have everyone available expect for Giovani Lo Celso, who is struggling with a back injury.

The Argentinian has been out since December with a hamstring injury, and picked up a niggle in his return to first-team training.

