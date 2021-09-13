Finchley boxer Jonathan Kumuteo says McCauley win was a learning curve

Published: 11:11 AM September 13, 2021

Finchley's Jonathan Kumuteo believes the tough test he was given by Kevin McCauley at Copper Box Arena was a great learning fight.

The 25-year-old welterweight prospect registered a four round shut-out over Stourbridge-based journeyman Kevin McCauley, 41, who remarkably was in his 240th bout.

Boxing "stattos" will be intrigued to know this was the Worcestershire man's 212th professional defeat and with promoters up and down the country more than happy to offer him regular work he returns to the ring in Swindon this Saturday for another four rounder against Frome super-featherweight Ryan Wheeler.

Finchley boxer Jonathan Kumuteo during his fight with Kevin McCauley - Credit: Stephen Dunkley (Round 'N' Bout Media) for Frank Warren Queensberry Promotions

Kumuteo was pleased that he was finally able to perform in front of an attending audience.

He had the unfortunate experience of making his long awaited paid debut behind closed doors at York Hall, Bethnal Green back in May.

"It felt like a debut again," he said. "The crowd was there. I had people cheering me on. My mum and dad, my three sisters were there – my close friends, family, everybody. I'm happy, this is like the real debut. It was tough but we got through it.

"I trust my coach (Ross Pearce). He put me through hell during my training camp so now I'm glad he put me through this. We smile and move on to the next. I believe this was a much better performance than the first. It was tough and I'm happy."

Congo-born Kumuteo, who appeared on the undercard of Frank Warren and Queensbury Promotions opening 'Fight Night Live: The Prospects' series was happy to get another four round under his belt.

"Kevin's (McCauley) had over 230 fights," he said. "That's way more than my amateur fights and hopefully I won't have as many pro fights as he had. I'm not trying to stay for that long.

"It was great experience so big shout out to him. I learnt a lot from that fight and that will help me a lot moving forward. I'm also glad to have eight rounds in this year.

"The last 18 months has been stale for everybody but for me it was more than 18 months, it was three years in total. So to get eight rounds in my first year as a professional I'm just glad."