Finchley boxer Jonathan Kumuteo bags a win on professional debut

Published: 10:00 AM May 4, 2021

Jonathan Kumuteo finally made his professional debut after a year of wait with a victory last Saturday behind closed doors at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

It has been quite a roller coaster of a journey for the 25-year-old welterweight prospect from Finchley.

After overcoming a rare skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa that could have ended his dream of making it into the paid ranks and obviously the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The former London ABA champion kicked off his pro journey under the management of Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions with a four round 40-36 shut-out over Stockport journeyman Dale 'Choirboy' Arrowsmith, who incidentally came to the capital with just two wins of his 43 outings.

And Congo-born Kumuteo just could not hide his delight after securing his dream debut victory: "It's a dream come true," he told Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel afterwards. "Honestly I'm so happy to be here.

"The performance wasn't how I expected to go but I got the win and I'm just happy.

"I was told by everybody - doctors, friends, family, teachers - that I wouldn't box again. They said to take this as a joke. I whipped myself in shape and I'm here now, 1 and 0, we move, I'm so happy to be here."

Kumuteo, who like his good friend current WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora, began learning the sport at Finchley ABC, was not afraid to criticise his own performance even on this debut.

"I'll be honest," he continued. "For me it wasn't a great performance. I thought I was a little bit too reserved. I didn't exert myself, I didn't come out of the ring tired and I should have in my opinion, so therefore I gave it C minus.

"I would say it was the biggest lesson but just push yourself. I just needed to push myself but I didn't. So next time I going to make sure I push myself to the limit."

His coach Ross Pearce also gave his assessment of Kumuteo's pro debut.

"He didn't start fast enough and he didn't empty the tank," he said. "But he got the win, that all it matter really. He didn't do things we've worked in the gym. We wanted a few more straight shots.

"We knew Arrowsmith was a tricky and experienced customer. Overall Jonathan knows what he's done, so we move on from that. We haven't a long camp for this so in the future he'll be better."