Joe Montemurro blames late goals on Arsenal Women's 'mentality'

Published: 5:21 PM December 14, 2020

Joe Montemurro has attributed a "mentality issue" as the cause of his side conceding late goals against Chelsea and Manchester City this season.

The Gunners went down 2-1 to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon thanks to a late Caroline Weir strike.

Montemurro said: "It’s obviously a mentality issue, to work out we’re away from home, we’ll settle for the point.

"We know this is a difficult place to win. I can’t kick the ball for them, the players have to make those decisions on the pitch and we had opportunities to clear the area.

"We’ve got world class players who have played in World Cups and big games making decisions in those situations, what more can I say?"

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal's record against the bigger teams in recent years has been poor reading for Gunners fans.

The Australian boss said: "It's obviously a concern because we can’t seem to get over these mental blocks and to be smarter in these scenarios, yeah it is a problem and we need to address it."

On Manchester City's winner from Weir, Montemurro said: "We had the opportunity to manage the game and clear our lines and we didn’t do it."

The Gunners went ahead through Vivianne Miedema but Sam Mewis equalised and Weir's late goal completed the comeback.

Arsenal didn't have a single shot in the second half. Montemurro continued: "There seems to be a tendency to drop off a little when you score against a team of this magnitude and that was frustrating.

"We could have controlled it better but we didn’t and in the end we got punished.

"There’s probably a few other words but frustration is one of them.

"In the arc of the game we only played in patches and they had a lot more of the ball. You expect that here, we were at least compact enough to make sure they weren’t creating chances.

"I think I was more angry at the first goal to be honest, it was a set piece and we’ve worked on that all week."

Arsenal play Everton next. Montemurro said: "As professionals we have to put it away and pick at the bits and pieces we could do better.

"It wasn’t a great performance from us against a very good team. We’ll reassess tomorrow and see how the players come to training and from recovery. We have to make sure we get three points next week or else we will not be in a good situation."

Lotte Wubben-Moy was absent from the team. Montemurro said: "Lotte didn’t travel with us, she hasn’t been feeling well this week so we decided to err on the side of caution."

Arsenal Women's Jennifer Beattie revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Her manager said: "Jen is an amazing person and an amazing footballer and I’ve had the pleasure of working with her at Melbourne City and here.

"What I love about what we do is that we have the opportunity to create awareness for these things and both City and Arsenal were amazing in the way they went about it and I was really proud to be part of that."

On whether Arsenal needed some luck, Montemurro said: "We don’t use that word here, that’s not controllable we just keep playing our football and hopefully we have the mental strength and the characteristics to keep going forward and we’ll see how it goes in the next few games."