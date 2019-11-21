Ofori through to semi-finals of golden contract tournament

Jeff Ofori (left) and Jordan Ellison (right) fight at York Hall. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Tottenham's Jeff Ofori has made it through to the semi-final of the MTK Global Golden Contract super-lightweight tournament.

Ofori was told just a day before the event, which was held at York Hall in Bethnal Green, that there was a vacant place in the quarter-final.

He was last in the ring a week ago at the Liverpool Olympia when he caused an upset by outpointing the unbeaten Ged Carroll and has won ten of his 11 professional fights.

Ofori was matched against Kieran Gething who had a height and reach advantage over him.

The Tottenham boxer was able to get under the long jabs of his opponent. with the judges scoring it as 96-95 to Gething, 96-94 to Ofori and the third gave it as a 95-95 draw.

It meant the decision was forced to go to referee Kieran McCann, who had Ofori as the winner.

The other three boxers in the semi-finals are Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna and Mohammed Mimoune.