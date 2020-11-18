Search

Jawad selected to form part of British Athlete Advisory Group at Birmingham Games

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 November 2020

Ali Jawad of England celebrates a lift in the Men's Lightweight Final during the Para Powerlifting on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (Pic: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Ali Jawad of England celebrates a lift in the Men's Lightweight Final during the Para Powerlifting on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (Pic: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

2018 Getty Images

Wood Green para powerlifter Ali Jawad has been selected to form part of the newly created Athlete Advisory Group ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

The group, which will be chaired by Commonwealth and Olympic champion and Commonwealth Games England President Denise Lewis OBE, has been created to ensure Team England’s preparations for the Games are athlete-centred and performance driven.

Jawad will join a number of experienced athletes, including Commonwealth, World and Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee and Commonwealth, World and Paralympic gold medallist Alice Tai, to represent the interests of Team England athletes over the next two years.

Speaking about the recent announcement, Jawad, who is also on the board at Commonwealth Games England as an athlete representative, said: “I jumped at the chance of being part of the Athlete Advisory Group because having a home Games is very special, and to be able to contribute, whether big or small, to help our athletes’ experience was really important to me.

“It’s crucial that for every decision made, we’re in constant contact with athletes and are able to give them a platform to voice any opinions or concerns.”

The two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist also said how it’s important to be able to share his experience, adding: “My role is to give my experience and ensure athletes feel part of the wider team and I’m really proud to be involved. I want to make sure athletes come away from Birmingham 2022 knowing they contributed to the running of their home Games.

“We represent Team England, so to have a true team we need athlete contribution.”

The group, who have been selected based on their experience of major multi-sport Games and come from a broad range of Commonwealth sports and backgrounds, will meet each quarter to discuss and approve a range of issues.

Jawad, looking to compete in his fourth Commonwealth Games in 2022, added: “We have really been listened to, and seen action taken, so it will be amazing to see it all come to fruition in Birmingham in 2022. I’m hopeful the Athlete Advisory Group can set an example for other events and organisations in the future.”

