Willstrop clinches London Open Squash Championships title for second year running
PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 November 2019
Archant
James Willstrop won the London Open Squash Championships title for the second year running on Sunday.
Despite losing the first game 11-8, he fought back to beat Patrick Rooney 3-1 thanks to scores of 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6 in a match which lasted just over an hour.
In the women's final, the USA's Sabrina Sobhy beat England's Jasmine Hutton 3-0 with scores of 11-4, 11-5 and 11-2, with the match lasting 35 minutes.
Organiser Zubair Khan hailed the event as a great success.
He said: "It's been great week with some great matches.
"Sunday was a nice day with a fully booked crowd to enjoy the matches."
The tournament was hosted at Cumberland Lawn Tennis Club with prize money of $24,000 being handed to the winners.
Former world number one Willstrop was top seed for this year's tournament and duly delivered.