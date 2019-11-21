Willstrop clinches London Open Squash Championships title for second year running

The London Open Squash Championships 2019. Picture: Zubair Khan Archant

James Willstrop won the London Open Squash Championships title for the second year running on Sunday.

Despite losing the first game 11-8, he fought back to beat Patrick Rooney 3-1 thanks to scores of 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6 in a match which lasted just over an hour.

In the women's final, the USA's Sabrina Sobhy beat England's Jasmine Hutton 3-0 with scores of 11-4, 11-5 and 11-2, with the match lasting 35 minutes.

Organiser Zubair Khan hailed the event as a great success.

He said: "It's been great week with some great matches.

"Sunday was a nice day with a fully booked crowd to enjoy the matches."

The tournament was hosted at Cumberland Lawn Tennis Club with prize money of $24,000 being handed to the winners.

Former world number one Willstrop was top seed for this year's tournament and duly delivered.