Jacksonville Jaguars end losing run in NFL London game against Miami Dolphins

Published: 10:56 AM October 18, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars team walk out ahead of the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Jacksonville Jaguars ended the longest losing run since the 1976–77 seasons (when Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their first 26 games) as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 23-20.

The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – the fifth pick overall in the 2020 free agent draft – back after five weeks out with a wrist injury and he immediately led his team in for a touchdown, throwing a six-yard scoring pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Opposite Tagovailoa was Trevor Lawrence, the first player picked in the 2021 free agent draft, and his response was a drive which ended with Matthew Wright’s 40-yard field goal.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa breaks with the ball during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. - Credit: PA

The opening quarter ended with Miami driving again and, early in the second quarter, Sanders kicked a 32-yard field goal.

In the last six minutes of the first half, Sanders added a 24-yard field goal and Lawrence became only the second NFL rookie to throw a touchdown pass in a London series game when he hooked up with Marvin Jones from 29 yards out.

Wright added the extra point, but there was enough time for Tagovailoa to move Miami into long field-goal range, but Sanders was short and left from 58 yards.

To start the second half, Lawrence went 75 yards in just five plays, the highlight of which was a 24-yard run by James Robinson.

It was Robinson who finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run, improved by Wright, to give Jacksonville a 20-17 lead.

General view of the action during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. - Credit: PA

Once again, Jacksonville could not take advantage of great field position as they twice failed to go one yard and turned the ball over.

It proved very costly because Tagovailoa finally showed why Miami have so much faith in him by driving the Dolphins 94 yards, Waddle catching his second touchdown pass, this time from two yards out.

As the game moved into the final few minutes, both teams were forced to punt, but then Jacksonville got to within Wright’s range and he kicked a 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 20.

The Dolphins defence again roused themselves and with five seconds on the clock the Jaguars faced a fourth and eight from the Miami 44 which would have been a 62-yard field goal to win it.

The game came down to the boot of Wright, from 53 yards, and the kicker was perfect, splitting the uprights.