Camden local rugby star Maro Itoje becomes new face of M&S Menswear

England and Saracens rugby star Maro Itoje has partnered with Marks & Spencer Menswear to front their latest Menswear collections for Autumn ‘21.

Known for his love of style as well as his prowess on the pitch, Maro brings his sharp dressing to the new season, making him the perfect style hero for the brand.

The new collections are designed with style, quality, value and care for the planet in mind, and in sizes up to 4XL – all values which Maro shares with M&S.

Shot wearing an edit of his favourite pieces from the Autumn collections, Maro showcases a selection of versatile wardrobe choices and smart separates that can be worn together, whether you’re busy during the day, or heading out for an evening with friends.

For Maro, like many of us, comfort as well as style is key, with the edit featuring more relaxed silhouettes and stretch fabrics with smart separate options to cater to the continued shift towards hi-lo dressing.

The collection features a rich palette of khaki, racing green, burnt yellow, navy and caramel.

Layering is key, with puffa gilets, checked over-shirts, chunky knits and half-zip tops being staples for the colder months ahead.

Itoje said: “I’m delighted to be teaming up with M&S, a brand that I have grown-up with and loved wearing over the years, and that shares the same important values that I do.

"Style is a passion of mine, so to be asked to work with M&S to wear the new collections was an honour. There are so many great, stylish pieces from the new season that I can’t wait to wear again."

In addition to his professional rugby career and now partnering with M&S, Maro is also a patron for the Black Curriculum, an initiative which aims to address the lack of black British history in UK schools.

The Black Curriculum is also a charity which M&S also works with through their Sparks programme.

Wes Taylor, Director of M&S Menswear, said: “Maro’s undeniable style and passion for clothing is evident, and with his shared values that we hold as a brand he was an obvious choice to represent M&S – we are delighted that he has come on board to highlight our stylish new collections for Autumn.”