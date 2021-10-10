Isthmian Premier: Hornchurch fall short as Haringey Borough held to a draw

Published: 10:06 AM October 10, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Bowers & Pitsea vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Len Salmon Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch suffered a late 4-3 defeat to local rivals East Thurrock United as they continue to endure an injury crisis.

Joe Christou opened the scoring mid-way through the first-half, but the Rocks were soon level through Jon Benton.

Liam Nash bagged his eighth of the season five minutes before the break it was advantage Urchins once more.

The Rocks weren’t finished, and the impressive Alex Hernandez drew them level soon after the restart, his seventh goal of the season.

Charlie Ruff netted his fourth of the campaign and his first in the league ro restore Hornchurch’s lead although three minutes from time Ben Wyss made it 3-3.

You may also want to watch:

The Rocks took all the points in the very last minute when Tom Barton got the winner.

Haringey Borough were held to a 1-1 draw against Cray Wanderers in their match at Coles Park Stadium.

Haringey were quickly ahead against Cray Wanderers, with Scott Mitchell scoring after just eight minutes, but they couldn’t hold on to their advantage and Jamie Yila equalised for Wands on sixty two minutes.