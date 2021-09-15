Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Isthmian Premier: Wingate upset leaders, Hornchurch bounce back as Haringey fall short

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:56 AM September 15, 2021   
Bilal Sayoud of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Foot

Bilal Sayoud of Wingate & Finchley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wingate & Finchley sealed a 3-1 victory over league leaders Kingstonian thanks to a brace from Bilal Sayoud. 

The 24-year-old bagged a brace as Sam Hatton also netted from the spot to bag the Blues all three points against the odds at the Maurice Rebak Stadium. 

Sayoud opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of play before Hatton then made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time as Wingate were awarded a penalty, which he dispatched. 

The K’s then gave themselves a lifeline as they were awarded a penalty of their own and Gus Sow stepped up to slot it home. 

It was short lived Sayoud nabbed his second of the match to make it 3-1 in the 90th minute although Wingate were reduced to 10 men when Ibrahim Meite was sent off just moments later. 

Elsewhere in the league, Hornchurch bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Margate at Bridge Avenue. 

Ben Greenhalgh opened the scoring early in the second-half, but his effort was cancelled out by a brace from in-form striker Sam Higgins. 

Margate opened the scoring in the 46th minute as a cross in from the right found it’s way to Greenhalgh who slotted beyond Urchins goalkeeper Joe Wright. 

The hosts levelled the scored as a cross in from new addition Jili Buyabu found Higgins who rose the highest to head home in the 65th minute. 

Nine minutes later Higgins grabbed his second of match as he volleyed home a cross in from defender Maxwell Statham. 

Haringey Borough endured late heartbreak as they lost 1-0 thanks to a 90th minute strike from Enfield Town’s Lewis Taafe. 

